Madlanga commission chief evidence leader labels Brown Mogotsi ‘professional liar’

The Madlanga commission’s chief evidence leader, Adv Matthew Chaskalson SC, has labelled controversial North West businessman and police minister Senzo Mchunu’s comrade, Brown Mogotsi, a “professional liar” and “lying under oath”.

Mchunu is currently on special leave.

Chaskalson accused Mogotsi of making multiple lies when he (Mogotsi) was under cross-examination on Thursday at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System. The commission is taking place in Pretoria.

Claims to not recall text messages

Mogotsi claims to be an agent and operative for the South African Police Service (SAPS)’s crime intelligence unit. He was asked by Chaskalson what “breakthrough” he was referring to when he sent a text message to Mchunu. The text, sent on December 23 2024, said that “we have a breakthrough”.

Mogotsi said he did not know and does not remember what he was referring to when he sent Mchunu that message.

Chaskalson also asked Mogotsi about another text referring to an arrest in late December 2024. He asked him what he and Mchunu were talking about when Mchunu asked him: “was the arrest effected?”

Mogotsi said he does not remember what they were talking about, and Chaskalson said Mogotsi is lying.

“I put it to you that you and the minister [Mchunu] were discussing the potential arrest of the PKTT [political killings task team] members who conducted a search operation at Vusimuzi Matlala’s house,” said Chaskalson.

Date of birth discrepancies

Mogotsi also told the commission about the discrepancy in his date of birth. He said contrary to what he wrote in his witness statement and affidavit to the commission, he was born in 1977, not 1979.

“Again, you lied under oath about when you were born… you are a professional liar…,” said Chaskalson.

Mogotsi responded and said he was born in 1977. But the Department of Home Affairs made a “mistake” and captured the year he was born in as 1979.

Mogotsi began his main testimony on Tuesday and finished reading his witness statement on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Mogotsi’s main testimony was subjected to cross-examination by Chaskalson.

The commission is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. It is sitting at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

The commission continues.

