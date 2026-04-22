Madlanga commission confirms Hillary Gardee murder case ‘to be assessed’ over interference claims

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has confirmed that it will be assessing a formal request from lawyers representing the family of slain entrepreneur Hillary Gardee following explosive allegations made by suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Semakaleng Manamela that police interfered in the case.

The confirmation gives fresh movement to a story that has gripped the country after Manamela publicly alleged interference in the investigation into Gardee’s 2022 murder.

Hillary, daughter of EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee, was brutally murdered between April and May 2022 at the age of 28. Her body was discovered in a plantation near Sabie, Mpumalanga, about 30 minutes from her home in Mbombela.

Three suspects were initially arrested and charged with rape and murder. They spent a year awaiting trial, only to be released after a fourth suspect confessed to acting alone.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels told Sunday World the family’s submission is now officially before the inquiry.

“The commission can confirm that it has received correspondence from lawyers representing the Gardee family,” said Michaels.

He said the request would now be tested against the commission’s legal mandate.

“As is the case with all submissions to the commission, the matter will be assessed to ascertain whether it falls within the terms of reference.”

Michaels added that no decision had yet been taken on whether witnesses would be summoned or whether the issue would become part of the inquiry’s work.

“It is far too early to make a determination.”

Test allegations under oath

The Gardee family approached the commission after Manamela’s dramatic Sunday morning briefing, in which she alleged senior members of the South African Police Service interfered with the murder probe.

In a formal letter to the commission dated April 20, the family’s lawyers said allegations publicly raised by Manamela about the investigation into Hillary’s murder should now be tested under oath.

They told the commission the claims involved alleged interference with investigations, obstruction of justice and possible criminal conduct by senior police officials.

Among the allegations placed before the commission is that Major General Dorah Xaba allegedly communicated directly with murder suspect Rassie Nkune while he was on the run.

The family said Manamela also alleged the suspect was assisted to evade arrest, told not to communicate with police officials, and that there was false representation around the identity of the investigating officer.

The letter further states that senior officers, including Major General Botsotso Moukangwe and Colonel DJ Malope, were implicated in alleged interference, particularly regarding the suspect’s confession.

The family also raised concerns over forensic evidence, saying Manamela alleged blood samples meant for DNA analysis were handled irregularly and may have been tampered with.

They further alleged that there were attempts to undermine, stall, or prematurely close the docket despite incriminating evidence.

Family wants Manamela summoned

The family said Manamela also alleged former police minister Bheki Cele personally summoned members of the investigating team to Pretoria on more than one occasion to account for progress in the case.

In their request, the family asked the commission to summon Manamela under oath and require her to produce evidence supporting what she told the media.

They also requested that other police officials, who were allegedly named in the claims, be called to answer.

The family further wants access to the full investigation docket, forensic reports, and DNA chain-of-custody records linked to the case.

Police have since charged 36-year-old Hlabirwa “Rassie” Nkuna with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, rape, kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.

The commission’s response now shifts the matter from public spectacle to formal scrutiny.

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