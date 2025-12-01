Madlanga commission | ‘EMPD chief killed child while drunk driving’

Isaac Mapiyeye, the suspended police chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), was involved in two car accidents while driving under the influence of alcohol.

This was alleged on Monday by former City of Ekurhuleni city manager Dr Imogen Mashazi when she was speaking at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System in Pretoria.

During her testimony, which was led by one of the commission’s evidence leaders, Adv. Mahlape Sello SC, Mashazi said she was appointed as city manager of Ekurhuleni in 2016 and reappointed in 2022.

She said she went into retirement on July 17, 2025, after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65.

Mashazi said Mapiyeye was involved in a car accident in 2014 and broke his arm.

IPID did not investigate

“He was driving under the influence of alcohol when the car accident happened. The scene was cleared, and IPID [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] did not investigate,” said Mashazi.

She said: “I am told that Mapiyeye had another car accident when he was under the influence of alcohol. I am told a child died during that accident.”

Mashazi said she does not remember the year in which the alleged car accident took place.

She also said there is an allegation that Mapiyeye assaulted a pregnant woman by pushing her, and the woman opened a case. “The IPID took the case, and the woman was forced to withdraw it,” said Mashazi.

She said she does not remember the year in which the alleged assault took place.

In September, the City of Ekurhuleni placed Mapiyeye on precautionary suspension due to sexual harassment allegations.

Mchunu expected to testify

During his testimony at the commission in November, Mapiyeye said in 2023 Mashazi told him that he and the then EMPD deputy police chief responsible for auxiliary and logistical support, Revo Spies, must stop “pursuing” and “pushing” to see suspended EMPD deputy chief of police Brig. Julius Mkhwanazi charged by the municipality for allegedly installing the state blue lights in personal vehicles belonging to alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mapiyeye said Mashazi threatened to send a “hitman called Mr Mswazi” to kill him and Spies.

The “Mr Mswazi” that Mapiyeye believes Mashazi was referring to is Zanemvula Msibi, popularly known as Mswazi.

Msibi, who was a wealthy Pretoria taxi owner and transport mogul, died in a Pretoria hospital in January 2024 due to an undisclosed illness.

The commission continues on Tuesday, with police minister Senzo Mchunu expected to testify.

Mchunu, who is currently on special leave, is expected to testify on his December 31, 2024, letter sent to national commissioner of police General Fannie Masemola wherein he decided to disband the SAPS political killings task team.

