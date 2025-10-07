Madlanga commission invites Brown Mogotsi to respond to Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system has invited police minister Senzo Mchunu’s comrade, Brown Mogotsi, to respond to allegations of corruption made against him by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

In a notice letter dated October 7, sent to Mogotsi by the Madlanga Commission’s secretary Dr Nolitha Vukuza, the commission says it wants to give Mogotsi a right of reply in connection with allegations of unlawful interference in the affairs of the South African Police Service (SAPS) made by Mkhwanazi at the commission against Mogotsi in September.

Sunday World has seen the letter.

Invitation letter implicates Mogosti

“On 18 and 19 September 2025, during a hearing of the Commission, evidence was presented, which further implicates you in matters under investigation. In particular LT General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (“Gen Mkhwanazi”) testified that you allegedly and unlawfully interfered with the affairs of SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE SERVICES (“SAPS”).

“This evidence presented suggests that you may have been allegedly involved or mentioned in connection with political interference in the SAPS affairs. In this regard it was noted inter alia that you have an association with the Minister Senzo Mchunu, the extent of which is questioned, have established links with the criminal underworld, raising suspicions that your proximity to senior political offices could facilitate criminal infiltration,” said Vukuza.

“Had unauthorised access to classified police information including but not limited to a police letter, an occurrence book entry from Empangeni, and a Crime Intelligence presentation (2024/2025), which as a civilian, you purportedly had no legitimate access to, alleged a cover-up around an incident at Empangeni Correctional Centre (involving drugs and ammunition). Implying Gen Mkhwanazi’s involvement in “defeating the ends of justice” and used intimidation tactics in addressing same with Gen Mkhwanazi.

“Had direct interference in Ministerial and SAPS affairs when you repeatedly referenced the Minister’s movements and facilitated or claimed to arrange meetings between senior SAPS officials (Gen Sibiya, Minister Mchunu, Mr Nkabinde) and other parties. [You] had foreknowledge and involvement in sensitive SAPS and ministerial operational decisions wherein multiple WhatsApp conversation with Mr Vusmuzi Matlala, you predicted and confirmed the disbandment of the PKTT, forwarded the disbandment letter, and even discussed the relocation of dockets,” said Vukuza.

Broker to cartels and politicians

“Through these messages, you are alleged to have positioned yourself as a broker between underworld figures, political actors, and police executives. Copies of Gen Mhwanazi’s statement and bundle of evidence is available on the Commission’s website. A copy of the transcripts of the hearings are attached to this notice,” added Vukuza.

Vukuza said the notice is issued in accordance with the commission’s duty. To ensure procedural fairness, to inform Mogotsi of the allegations and to afford him an opportunity to respond.

“The commission invites you to exercise your right to be heard by responding to these

allegations as follows: You may submit a written statement under oath (an affidavit) setting out your detailed response to the allegations. Your affidavit, should address the facts that implicate you and provide any explanation or evidence. In doing so, your affidavit must make it clear what parts of the notice or the witness’s statement are disputed or denied. And the grounds upon which those parts are disputed or denied. And be supported by relevant evidence in support of each denial. Please submit such affidavit to the Commission by no later than [5] calendar days from receipt hereof,” said Vukuza.

“In addition to your written statement, you may apply for leave to give evidence in

person before the commission. Any such application should be made in writing to the commission by no later than [5] days from receipt hereof, explaining the evidence you intend to lead and an outline of the issues or questions you seek to address. Please note that leave to lead evidence in person will be granted at the discretion of the Chairperson and only if deemed necessary,” said Vukuza.

Commission’s rules

The commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said: “The Commission has issued Rule 3 notices to several persons of interest who were implicated by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in his testimony before the Commission. Rule 3 provides for the Commission to invite or compel Persons of Interest to testify before it. The Commission will make further announcements regarding the dates of appearance of these witnesses in due course,” said Michaels.

The commission will resume its public hearings next week Monday, October 13. It is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The commission’s proceedings are taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Last week, the national head of crime intelligence and project leader of the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS political killings task team, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, testified at the commission for only two days (Monday and Tuesday) before falling ill on Wednesday.

Khumalo was supposed to continue with his testimony last week Wednesday and for the rest of last week.

However, during the start of the Madlanga Commission’s proceedings last week Wednesday, Khumalo said he was not feeling well.

On a scheduled break

“The commission will be taking a scheduled break from 6 to 10 October 2025 due to the unavailability of commissioner [Adv] Sesi Baloyi [SC], who will be attending to her duties as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“This week the commission’s public hearings would have continued until Friday, 3 October

2025. But when the hearing resumed at 09h30 today (Wednesday), Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga adjourned it due to the inability of Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo to proceed with his testimony as a result of sudden illness,” said Michaels at the time.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said then that Khumalo is receiving the best medical care and is in good spirits after feeling unwell.

