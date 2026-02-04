Madlanga commission | Musa Khawula’s arrest linked to post about Cat Matlala

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a suspected member of the Big Five drug cartel, has been connected to the arrest of controversial blogger Musa Khawula in 2024.

This information was revealed by a police officer who is testifying before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

The officer, referred to as Witness F, said he was in Rustenburg when he received a phone call from Brigadier Ramangwa, who instructed him to arrest the blogger.

According to Witness F, the instruction was issued while he was away for his bike event.

Advocate Matthew Chaskalson, the evidence leader, revealed that the blogger’s arrest came after he posted about Matlala’s business dealings and involvement in drugs.

In the post, Khawula mentioned the alleged relationship between Matlala and actress Tebogo Thobejane.

He also accused Matlala of defrauding R1-million from Tembisa Hospital and claimed he had run a drug operation through the late DJ Sumbody, who was murdered in a hail of bullets.

General Richard Shibiri, according to Chaskalson, forwarded the post to Witness F. “That was the post forwarded to you, and your response was, ‘eish’, with shocked emojis,” Chaskalson said.

Urgency of Khawula’s arrest

Katiso “KT” Molefe, a businessman who is also a suspected drug cartel kingpin, is facing criminal charges relating to a series of contract killings connected to a suspected organised crime network that targets well-known DJs, including DJ Sumbody.

Another message that was forwarded to the witness read: “Someone had threatened to publish the allegations unless money was paid. They are trying to extort money from me. I told them to go ahead and publish the nonsense.”

Chaskalson inquired if Witness F comprehended that Matlala originated this message before Shibiri forwarded it. “That is correct, commissioners,” Witness F replied.

Witness F stated that after being instructed to arrest Khawula, he received a call from police deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, who instructed him to also forward the warrant of arrest to Matlala.

“Mr Matlala owned a security company, and they knew where Musa would be on weekends, so I forwarded it,” he said.

Within 45 minutes, Witness F received another call from Sibiya reinforcing the urgency of the arrest.

“He didn’t mention who had opened the case. He said he was under pressure from head office, the office of the deputy minister Cassel Mathale,” he responded.

Witness F said he questioned the urgency.

“I asked what was so important about this charge because I couldn’t see it. But he told me Khawula had insulted a member of parliament, who was Mr Fikile Mbalula, and Zee.”

Thanksgiving ceremony

The commission then turned its attention to a September 2024 Thanksgiving ceremony hosted at Sibiya’s home.

Under questioning, Witness F admitted that he had informed Shibiri that Matlala would be attending the ceremony.

“I just thought to tell him, because General Sibiya had instructed me to invite Mr Matlala,” Witness F said.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo sought clarity on the nature of the gathering.

“Was this a birthday party? What exactly was it? And you can confirm that Cat Matlala and General Shibiri both arrived, that you saw them there with General Sibiya?” he asked.

Witness F confirmed the details.

“As it goes, I will remember what the ceremony was about, but I can confirm it was a thanksgiving ceremony. And yes, both Cat Matlala and General Shibiri arrived.”

The commission continues.

