Madlanga commission of inquiry kicks off with Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s testimony

The much-anticipated judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system kicks off today, on Wednesday at 10am, with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi set to testify as the first witness.

The commission will be conducting its proceedings and public hearings at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Chaired by retired Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the commission of inquiry was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa after Mkhwanazi made damning allegations and statements in July about criminality and corruption within the higher ranks of the South African Police Services (SAPS).

In running the commission, Madlanga will be assisted by Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC and Advocate Sandile Khumalo SC as his co-commissioners.

The commission’s secretary is Dr Nolitha Vukuza, and the chief evidence leader of the commission is Advocate Terry Motau SC.

The other evidence leaders of the commission are Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC, Advocate Mahlape Sello SC, Advocate Adila Hassim SC, Advocate Lee Segeels-Ncube, Advocate Ofentse Motlhasedi, and Advocate Thabang Pooe.

The chief investigator of the commission is Dr Peter Goss.

Limited seating

Spokesperson of the commission of inquiry Jeremy Michaels said after the start of Wednesday’s proceedings, the commission’s public hearings will thereafter commence at 9:30am at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College. He said the seating for members of the public is limited to 300.

“People attending will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Therefore, members of the public must arrive early if they wish to secure a seat,” said Michaels.

The commission was scheduled to commence with its public hearings on September 1. However, it had to be postponed because the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development failed to procure vital infrastructure.

This led to Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi suspending the department’s Director-General, Advocate Doc Mashabane, and the Deputy Director-General responsible for ICT in the department, Jabu Hlatshwayo, for their lack of due diligence in ensuring that the commission starts on September 1.

Kubayi told parliament last week that the commission’s total budget is set at R147-million for its envisioned duration of six months.

Top officials implicated

During a media briefing on July 6, Mkhwanazi said he is in possession of WhatsApp communication between controversial Gauteng tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and a Brown Mogotsi, a comrade of police minister Senzo Mchunu, allegedly discussing how Mogotsi is working to get Mchunu and deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya to interfere and suppress the police investigations into Matlala.

Mkhwanazi said he has proofs of payment showing that Matlala funded the ANC political activities and events of Mchunu and Mogotsi.

The KZN top cop said he believes that Mchunu and Sibiya took a decision to disband the KZN SAPS political killings task team because it raided Matlala’s home in December 2024 and it was making inroads in certain Gauteng cases.

He added that Mchunu and Sibiya decided to disband the KZN SAPS political killings task team because it unmasked a criminal syndicate operating in Gauteng.

Mkhwanazi said the criminal syndicate consists of senior politicians serving as members of parliament, law enforcement officers such as police officers, metro police officers, correctional service officials, prosecutors in Gauteng, and magistrates and judges in Gauteng.

He said the aforementioned politicians, law enforcement officers, and members of the judiciary are controlled by drug cartels and businesspeople in Gauteng.

Following Mkhwanazi’s explosive media briefing, Ramaphosa established a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the allegations.

Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave, while national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola placed Sibiya on special leave as well.

