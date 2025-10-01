Madlanga commission of inquiry to resume on October 13

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system will resume its proceedings on October 13.

This was revealed by the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels.

“The commission wishes to announce that it will resume its public hearings on 13 October

2025. The commission will be taking a scheduled break from 6 to 10 October 2025 due to the unavailability of Commissioner Sesi Baloyi, who will be attending to her duties as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC),” said Michaels.

Gen Khumalo took ill

“This week the commission’s public hearings would have continued until Friday, 3 October

2025. But when the hearing resumed at 09h30 today, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga adjourned it due to the inability of Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo to proceed with his testimony as a result of sudden illness,” said Michaels.

The commission’s proceedings are taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. It is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. He is assisted by co-commissioners Adv Sesi Baloyi SC and Adv Sandile Khumalo SC.

Khumalo, who is the South African Police Service (SAPS) crime intelligence boss and the project leader of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) SAPS political killings task team, testified at the commission on Monday and Tuesday.

He was supposed to continue with his testimony on Wednesday and for the rest of the week.

During the start of the proceedings on Wednesday morning, Madlanga said around 9.03am, Khumalo said he was not feeling well.

This prompted Madlanga to adjourn and postpone the proceedings for the day due to Khumalo’s ill health.

Hearings halted as a result

Earlier today, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Khumalo is receiving the best medical care. This after feeling unwell on Wednesday morning.

“The National Commissioner of [the SAPS], General Fannie Masemola, wishes to inform the public that the Divisional Commissioner for Crime Intelligence, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, is receiving the best medical care after feeling unwell this morning.

“The General felt unwell after arriving at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, where he was due to continue with his testimony. General Masemola is in contact with the senior officer and confirms that he is in good spirits. And he is taking health advice from his physician,” said Mathe.

“The General’s health is receiving priority, and the Madlanga Commission will be kept abreast of all developments pertaining to his condition as well as when he will be available to continue with his testimony,” said Mathe.

In his explosive testimony during the week, Khumalo said there is a “Big Five” drug cartel in South Africa. It operates nationally and internationally. He said the “Big Five” drug cartel, which consists of five individuals, has its head office in Gauteng.

Khumalo said attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and DJ Sumbody murder-accused Katiso “KT” Molefe are members of the drug cartel.

He said police have records of WhatsApp chats between Matlala and some government officials. Amongst others, Khumalo said that KZN Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona leaked confidential, sensitive police information to Matlala.

Adv Terry Motau steps down

Meanwhile, Michaels said Adv Terry Motau SC has stepped down from his role as the commission’s chief evidence leader. And he “has left the commission on good terms”.

“The commission is grateful for the service Adv Motau SC rendered,” said Michaels.

He said one of the commission’s evidence leaders, Adv Matthew Chaskalson SC, has been appointed as the new chief evidence leader of the commission.

“The commission will not be discussing this matter any further. As it can only serve to distract it from the task at hand,” said Michaels.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 13. This was after KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive media briefing on July 6. During the briefing, he said politicians in parliament, police officers, metro police officers, correctional service officials, prosecutors and members of the judiciary in Gauteng are part of a criminal syndicate in Gauteng. And they are controlled by drug cartels and business people in Gauteng.

