Madlanga commission questions Julius Mkhwanazi’s bereavement claim

The Madlanga commission of inquiry is now involved in a fight over whether or not suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi’s death of a family member is real.

On Tuesday, Advocate Mahlape Sello (SC), the leader of the commission’s evidence team, questioned his reason for not showing up as planned.

Sello told the commission that an internal investigation was started after Mkhwanazi asked for a delay because his mother had died. According to Sello, the request initially appeared legitimate.

“When we invited Mr Mkhwanazi for a consultation in preparation for his appearance, he informed us that he was in a state where he doesn’t think he will be able to appear on [that] Monday because his mother had passed away,” Sello said.

“Engagements were had, and he provided the death certificate together with the copy of the ID for a funeral that was going to be held the next day.”

Biological mother or stepmother

She also said that both Mkhwanazi and his lawyer made the commission think that the dead woman was his biological mother.

“When I applied for a postponement to the commission, I indicated that it was a close family member and therefore understood why he might potentially require this extension. His attorney was also of the view that the person in question was his mother,” she said.

However, doubts emerged after the postponement had been granted.

Sello revealed that the deceased was found to be 10 years older than Mkhwanazi, raising concerns about the accuracy of his claim.

“That raised the issue about whether or not Mr Mkhwanazi lied or misled this commission in an attempt to avoid appearing before the commission.

“We concluded that he may have done so, but we needed to make our own investigations,” Sello said.

Further inquiries, including documentation obtained from the Department of Home Affairs, indicated that the deceased was not Mkhwanazi’s biological mother.

“He misrepresented that fact to the commission and obtained his extension. It was compounded by the fact that Home Affairs gave us his birth certificate, which shows who his parents are.

“But he continues in that vein because today he says that the people identified in his birth certificate as his parents are actually his grandparents.”

Mkhwanazi rejects accusations

In response, Mkhwanazi acknowledged that the deceased was not his biological mother but insisted she had raised him.

“I was raised by my grandparents; they raised me as their own kid, and I am happy about that. To be raised by grandparents is normal; I am one of the people who were raised by grandparents,” Mkhwanazi said.

Sello asked Mkhwanazi: “As you know, the records as provided by Home Affairs are correct and that you lied when you sought an extension for your appearance. What is your comment?”

He replied: “I did not lie; I maintain that. The mother that we buried was my mother. You can go and verify with the court.

“Maybe the challenge I may admit to the commission [is that] I was supposed to say stepmother but that did not sit well with me as an African.”

Sello submitted that the commission hold Mkhwanazi in contempt for allegedly misleading it.

“I have explained it; I did not lie to the commission. If I wanted to hide, I was not going to come to the consultation.

“There was no reason for me to lie; I am a South African, and I have nowhere to run to,” Mkhwanazi said.

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