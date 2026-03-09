Madlanga commission rejects Suliman Carrim’s application for second time

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has, for the second time, turned down an application by North West business Suliman Carrim to have his testimony heard in camera.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga ruled that proceedings would continue in public and Carrim’s testimony would be fully publicised.

Carrim, through his legal representative Adv Kameel Premhid, brought an application on Friday seeking permission to present arguments for why his evidence before the commission should be heard behind closed doors.

Premhid argued that publicly confirming Carrim’s appearance would expose his client to further risk.

Death threats claims

He told the commission that Carrim had received death threats and feared for his safety, adding that a witness who previously testified before the commission had been murdered.

According to Premhid, Carrim did not want it to be publicly known that he was expected to testify. He further argued that the application had effectively become moot because certain developments had already been disclosed to opposing parties, which he said had prejudiced his client’s position.

However, evidence leader Adila Hassim opposed the application, stating that it had long been public knowledge that Carrim would be appearing before the commission.

Hassim also argued that there was nothing in Carrim’s written statement that indicated his testimony would pose a risk to his life.

“I have been advised by the commission’s head of security that the commission has previously offered the witness protection services,” Hassim told the commission.

‘Carrim declined security offer’

She added that Carrim had declined the offer, saying alternative security arrangements were already in place.

“The offer, however, remains and I would go far to suggest that, in light of the threats received, the commission can protect the witness in other ways, not through an in-camera application,” Hassim said.

Following arguments from both parties, the commission rejected Carrim’s application for the second time, ruling that his testimony will proceed in an open hearing.

Link to Cat Matlala

Witnesses have alleged that he acted as a middleman between alleged Big 5 drug cartel member and controversial tender tycoon Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and senior political and police figures, including suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

The allegations relate to a controversial R360-million South African Police Service (SAPS) tender awarded to a company linked to Matlala. Witnesses have claimed Carrim used his political connections to influence senior police officials to assist the company in securing payments on purchase orders.

Evidence presented to the commission also includes bank records indicating that Matlala paid Carrim R1.5-million in February 2025, which investigators allege may be linked to the tender.

ALSO READ: Madlanga turns down Suliman Carrim’s bid to argue in-camera

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content