Madlanga demands answers after Carrim spotted in Cape Town

The Madlanga Commission has demanded detailed answers from North West businessman Suliman Carrim after whistleblower information suggested he had been seen out in public in Cape Town, despite failing to appear before the commission on Wednesday on medical grounds.

Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson told the commission that several whistleblower reports had raised concerns about Carrim’s movements. At the same time, he has continued to rely on medical evidence to justify his absence.

Carrim living large

“We have information that makes us concerned about the bona fides of his claim to a postponement application,” Chaskalson said.

According to Chaskalson, whistleblowers alleged Carrim had been seen living a normal life in Cape Town, including shopping at Woolworths and dining at a restaurant while accompanied by an entourage.

He argued that these allegations raised serious questions about Carrim’s inability to provide information previously requested by the commission.

“If he can keep his businesses ticking over remotely from his sick bed, he can also issue an instruction that the information that exists external to him can be made available to us. And he hasn’t done that for months now,” Chaskalson said.

Legal team maintains Carrim’s sick

Carrim’s legal representative, Advocate Kameel Premhid, maintained that his client’s medical reports explained his condition and said the defence had only become aware of the whistleblower allegations during Wednesday’s proceedings.

“It’s unfortunate we’ve learnt about it in this way,” Premhid told the commission.

He also argued that the allegations should have been formally communicated in writing before being raised in open proceedings.

“In writing, and particularised so that it’s formally placed in front of us, rather than what happened between my learned friend and me, which was a conversation between colleagues regarding these issues that are now being raised,” Premhid said.

However, Chaskalson insisted the commission was giving Carrim advance notice of the issues he would have to address in a formal postponement application.

“He needs to satisfy the commission. And in order to satisfy the commission, he’s going to have to address these concerns that we’ve raised. And that’s why we’ve raised them in advance of a postponement application,” he said.

Information requested to assess legiticimacy of medical excuse

The evidence leader also requested that Carrim’s application include specific information to assist the commission in assessing the legitimacy of his medical excuse.

“We need the dates on which Mr Carrim has been admitted to hospital over the last four months; the dates on which Mr. Carrim has attended medical consultations over the last four months, his travel movements over that period, how he travelled to Cape Town in the last week, if indeed he travelled, or beforehand, if indeed he has travelled to Cape Town,” Chaskalson said.

He further requested details on whether Carrim has attended social engagements over the last four months.

“Whether he has played a role in the management of his business over the last four months. And if not, who has been responsible for the management of his businesses.”

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga indicated that Carrim would be afforded an opportunity to respond to the allegations in a formal postponement application, which is expected to be heard on Friday.

Carrim has been summoned to appear before the commission as part of its investigation into allegations of corruption, procurement irregularities and governance failures linked to the North West provincial government. He is expected to give evidence regarding his companies’ dealings with the provincial government and provide documentation that the commission has repeatedly requested.

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