Madlanga halts Tumelo Nku’s testimony due to security concerns

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry adjourned early on Thursday morning after security concerns forced the indefinite postponement of the anticipated testimony of a key witness, Tumelo Nku.

Nku, an alleged police informant and businessman, was supposed to continue his testimony before the commission on the Aeroton drug bust that took place in 2021.

However, after a short adjournment, commission chair, retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, addressed those present before proceedings commenced for the day. He apologised for the delay, explaining that the commissioners first needed to attend to urgent internal matters.

Morning delays

“Good morning, Mr (Teboho) Mosikili [evidence leader]. Good morning, Mr Nku. We thought we should just come in and not send word, but there are certain issues that we as commissioners have to attend to,” Madlanga said.

He told the hearing that the commission was unable to start immediately but expected to resume by 10:30am. He added that if the delay extended beyond that time, the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, would communicate with those in attendance.

When proceedings resumed later in the morning, Madlanga used an anecdote from his university days to prepare those present for what he described as a disappointing announcement.

He recalled how his Latin lecturer would chastise students after repeated unsuccessful attempts to translate a Latin text into English. “The mountain was so much in labour, only to give birth to a little ridiculous mouse, she would say,” Madlanga shared.

“I’m sure that’s how everybody is going to feel today,” he added.

‘There are security concerns’

He then announced that the commission would not hear the witness’s testimony because of unresolved security concerns.

“There are security concerns. We cannot hear Mr Nku’s testimony. The hearing of his testimony is being postponed indefinitely,” he said.

Madlanga said a further announcement would be made in due course regarding when the witness would testify and under what circumstances.

The commission subsequently adjourned for the day and confirmed that hearings would resume on Friday at 9:30am.

Previously, Nku testified that he acted as an intelligence source who tipped off Gauteng traffic police about the drug shipment. He stated that he never received formal payment as an informant.

He revealed that the late African National Congress Member of Parliament Kebby Maphatsoe introduced him to an alleged drug trafficker, claiming the bust was orchestrated to prevent a turf war between rival traffickers.

When questioned about the R65,000 in cash found on him during the bust, he claimed it was for travel expenses. He further alleged that former Crime Intelligence head Maj-Gen Feroz Khan ordered his arrest after discovering he was the original intelligence source.

READ MORE: Tumelo Nku’s testimony ‘damp squib’, says incensed Madlanga

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