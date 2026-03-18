Madlanga orders Brown Mogotsi’s ‘handler’ testimony be heard behind closed doors

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has ruled that the testimony of “Witness G”, identified as the handler of Brown Mogotsi, will be heard via a virtual, in-camera session, effectively barring journalists from physically attending or directly covering the proceedings.

In its decision on Wednesday, the commission stated that only commissioners, evidence leaders, commission staff, and the witness’ legal representatives will be permitted to attend the hearing.

Witness G, a crime intelligence officer alleged to manage agents and informants, applied for his testimony to be heard behind closed doors. In order to protect his identity, he also requested to have his voice altered.

His legal representative argued that disclosing the witness’ identity could place not only him at risk but also individuals in his personal and professional circles who are neither agents nor informants.

Commission secretary Dr Nolitha Vukuza confirmed that strict confidentiality measures would be enforced.

“No persons may disclose the identity of the applicant or any information that is likely to lead to the disclosure of the identity of the applicant,” she said.

Door open to challenge ruling

The commission has, however, opened the door for media organisations to challenge the ruling.

Media outlets wishing to oppose the decision must notify the commission of their intention by March 23, 2026, and submit supporting affidavits by March 26.

In the event of opposition, the commission will allow the applicant and evidence leaders until March 31 to submit their replying affidavits.

The commission will then schedule a hearing date for the matter.

The in-camera ruling comes after the officer was expected to appear before the commission in February; however, he could not, as their legal team submitted a medical certificate that was criticised by the commission.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga stated that he could not read the section of the certificate detailing the nature of the injury, which he described as the most important part.

Madlanga argued that vague medical certificates had become a recurring issue.

READ MORE: Questionable medical certificate raises tempers at Madlanga inquiry

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