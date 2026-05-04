Madlanga testimony to take place in-camera to protect Witness G’s identity

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, who is in charge of the Madlanga commission of inquiry, has said that all testimony from a key crime intelligence witness known as Witness G will now take place in-camera for safety and practical reasons.

On Monday, Madlanga explained that an earlier directive issued on April 24, which allowed for a mix of public and private testimony, was no longer workable.

He then canceled that order and made a new one that required all proceedings involving Witness G to take place in-camera.

He acknowledged the change and apologised to the public and media, noting that the previous arrangement had proven too difficult to implement effectively.

Witness G is believed to be involved in crime intelligence operations, including working with agents and informants.

Her legal representative, Tshepo Matlala, indicated that she also prefers to testify remotely and without being seen on camera.

Technical difficulties experienced

Her evidence relates to allegations of criminal activity, political interference, and corruption within the criminal justice system.

During the session, evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson SC encountered technical difficulties while trying to hear the witness, prompting a temporary adjournment.

Although the proceedings resumed later, further complications arose.

Chaskalson asked Witness G to read parts of her statement aloud, but she refused, citing fears for her safety and concerns that mentioning certain names could reveal her identity.

“I can’t say them aloud. They include names linked to me,” she explained.

Chaskalson said that the issue needed to be addressed immediately, as much of his planned questioning would involve sensitive relationships between Witness G, North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, and others.

He suggested that if such matters could not be discussed openly, the entire process might need to remain closed to the public.

ALSO READ: Madlanga orders Brown Mogotsi’s handler testimony be heard behind closed doors

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content