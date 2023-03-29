Mafe ordered to undergo psychiatric observation … again

The Western Cape High Court has referred suspected parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe for psychiatric evaluation at the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda for 30 days.

This after Mafe previously skipped his court appearances and chose to engage in attention-seeking behavior including going on hunger strike and refusing to leave his prison cell.

The 51-year-old faces charges of arson and terrorism for allegedly setting alight the National Assembly chamber in January 2022.

Eric Ntabazalila, Western Cape regional communications manager for the National Prosecuting Authority, said presiding judge Nathan Erasmus on Tuesday instructed healthcare professionals to conduct a psychiatric evaluation on Mafe to determine if he was suffering from any mental illness or intellectual disability during the alleged parliament arson incident, as well as if he is capable of comprehending court proceedings.

“The state charges Mafe with housebreaking with intent to commit arson and arson, terrorism, and theft after he allegedly burnt down parliament destroying the old and new assembly building of parliament between January 1 and 2 2022,” said Ntabazalila.

“It is the second time that this accused has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation. He had a short stint at Valkenburg Psychiatric Hospital following a recommendation made by a district surgeon during his first appearance at the Cape Town magistrate’s court.

“That order was successfully reviewed in the high court on a technicality and Mafe was returned to Pollsmoor Prison.

“After that, there have been three occasions where he has refused to attend court, either demanding to be provided with a kettle and flat-screen television set or claiming that he is on hunger strike or bluntly refusing to leave his prison cell.

“At the last appearance before judge Erasmus, he told the court that he will not go back to Valkenburg Psychiatric Hospital.”

Ntabazalila said the judge also ordered that a psychiatric evaluation report be submitted by May 8 when Mafe is due back in court for the continuation of pre-trial proceedings.

“Mafe will be returned to Pollsmoor Prison at the end of his mental evaluation at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital and will return to the high court for another pre-trial conference on May 8 2023,” said Ntabazalila.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author