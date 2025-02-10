Magaqa hitman seeks MP’s help to expose cops who abetted murder 

One of the hitmen who killed former ANC Youth League secretary-general, Sindiso Magaqa, submitted a chilling new affidavit to a member of parliament explicitly detailing how the murder was executed and who sanctioned it.

Sibusiso Malusi Ncengwa submitted his affidavit to member of parliament and leader of the National Coloured Congress Fadiel Adams on January 24 at Westville Prison.

Yesterday, Adams told Sunday World that he went to the prison on a different mission when he ended up with “this explosive affidavit”.

“I went to prison to visit a police officer who claims he was arrested on trumped-up charges. It was during my interview with this officer that I was made aware that there was another prisoner with explosive information.

“I then commissioned an affidavit to be taken from the said prisoner, who confirmed that he played a role in the killing of Magaqa. That’s how I ended up with this explosive affidavit,” Adams said.

Last month, Sunday World reported on how state resources were allegedly used to finance Magaqa’s assassination.

We also revealed that one of the hitmen, Jabulani Sgora Mdunge, was a registered police informer on the payroll of crime intelligence.

The AK-47 that was used to kill Magaqa was also bought with money from a crime intelligence slush fund as well as one of the vehicles that were used to commit the murder. The AK-47 and the vehicle, a Mercedes Benz, were bought for Mdunge by crime intelligence so he could use them as part of his assignment to infiltrate criminals.

Ncengwa, in his affidavit submitted to Adams, confirmed that he recruited Mdunge to help him kill Magaqa after he allegedly received a request to kill the youth league leader from then Umzimkhulu mayor, Mluleki Ndobe, and city manager, Zweliphansi Sikhosana.

Ncengwa said the two wanted Magaqa killed because he wanted them arrested for corruption.

Ndobe, Sikhosana, and businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, who is a cousin to the city manager, and former police officer Sbonelo Myeza were arrested in March 2019 in connection with Magaqa’s murder.

The youth league leader was ambushed and shot on July 13, 2017, while at a car wash. He subsequently died from the gunshot wounds in September of the same year at Albert Luthuli Hospital.

Sunday World has seen another affidavit submitted by an undercover operative to police minister Senzo Mchunu, who confirmed that he recruited Mdunge as an informer for crime intelligence.

The operative, whose name is known to us, is currently under a witness protection programme as he is expected to testify in Magaqa’s assassination.

In his affidavit, the operative states that he “would like to blow the whistle about the corruption and cover-ups that have been happening within SAPS crime intelligence unit in KwaZulu-Natal”.

Magaqa was also an ANC councillor in Umzimkhulu at the time.

Ncengwa is expected to appear in court on February 19, where his affidavit will be submitted. Adams yesterday said he had not submitted Ncengwa’s affidavit to the police as some of them are corrupt.

“Ncengwa mentioned in his affidavit that they were escorted from Magaqa’s murder scene by police and that those officers were paid R20 000 for their services. How do I then trust the police with this information?”

Adams said all he wants is justice for Magaqa.

“He was a good man killed because he couldn’t be corrupted,” he said.

