Magashule back in court for asbestos tender fraud case

Former Free State premier Ace Magashule is due back at the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday to answer to 21 charges of fraud and corruption related to the R225-million asbestos removal tender fraud that occurred during his tenure as the premier.

Magashule is accused alongside 10 other suspects and five companies.

The case was posted in September 2022 to allow for Magashule, Edwin Sodi and former Free State human settlements head Thabane Zulu to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn a high court ruling which dismissed their earlier request for a stay of prosecution. Magashule was released on R200 000 bail.

Last year, the State filed papers to have Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, repatriated from the US to give evidence in court.

In January 2022, Magashule lost a bid to have his suspension from the ANC overturned when the appeal court dismissed his application.

