Magesi FC arrive to heroes’ welcome after Carling cup glory

The 2024 Carling Knockout champions, Magesi FC, have embarked on a trophy tour along the streets of Moletjie, Polokwane, Mankweng and major shopping centres in Limpopo.

Dikwena Tša Meetse returned from Bloemfontein earlier this week following their historic 2-1 triumph against Mamelodi Sundowns in a pulsating Carling Knockout Cup final at the Toyota Stadium.

The club’s management, technical team and players are taking the trophy closer to its multitudes of supporters from the club’s original base in Moletjie and other neighbourhoods across the province.

Along the way, the players will be available to sign the Blue Nation’s jerseys.

On Tuesday, scores of fans lined the streets in Polokwane, where the team was given a heroes’ welcome before proceeding to Moletjie Traditional Authority, where they presented the trophy to Kgoši Kgabo Moloto III.

“I had a strong belief that these boys will return from Bloemfontein with positive results,” Moloto said.

“I have heard of the hard work they are putting in during their training sessions and the shrewdness of their coach, Clinton Larsen.

“That really inspired me, and many people in Moletjie rallied behind our team. This is our team, and I implore the football-loving nation of Moletjie to support our team henceforth.

“This team is our sporting legacy, and the support we are going to give them by attending their games onwards will give them a morale boost.

“I congratulate the team management, coaching staff, the team and the loyal fans.”

Power to rise above challenges

Congratulating Magesi during a gala dinner held at Meropa Casino in Polokwane on Tuesday night, Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba said Magesi’s historic 2-1 triumph in the tournament was nothing short of extraordinary.

“Tonight, we gather not just to celebrate your monumental victory but to honour the incredible journey you have taken to place Limpopo firmly on the map of South African football excellence,” Ramathuba said.

“This victory is not only a proud moment for our province but also a statement to the nation that dreams, when backed by hard work, resilience, and determination, can indeed become reality.

“Winning a major cup competition in your debut season is a feat that will be remembered for generations to come.”

She continued: “You have shown us that the talent rooted in disadvantaged communities, like your home in Moletjie, has the power to rise above challenges and shine on the national stage.

“Magesi FC’s victory is a powerful reminder of the untapped talent and potential within Limpopo.

“It highlights the importance of investing in grassroots sports development and supporting athletes from rural and disadvantaged communities.

“Your triumph is more than just a football victory; it is a story of hope, inspiration, and possibility.”

Grateful for the support

Club goalkeeper and captain Elvis Chipezeze insists that even though they will be showered with praise and accolades, putting smiles on the faces of supporters is of paramount importance.

“We are very grateful for the support we always get from our fans. Imagine someone leaving his family in the early hours of the morning to travel from Moletjie to Bloemfontein just to watch us playing,” said Chipezeze.

“These supporters sacrifice their time and hard-earned money to give us morale support, and the best way to repay them is through positive results.”

Magesi defeated Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy, Richard’s Bay, and Sundowns to win the Carling Black Label Cup.

They are now preparing to travel to Orlando Stadium in Soweto, where they will play against the tournament’s All Stars on December 21.

