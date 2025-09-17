Magistrate’s court denies flight risk Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala bail

Controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a prominent Gauteng tenderpreneur, was denied bail by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in connection with charges related to an alleged October 2023 hit on his ex-girlfriend, TV actress and influencer Tebogo Thobejane.

Delivering judgement on Wednesday, magistrate Syta Prinsloo highlighted the state’s concerns about Matlala being a flight risk, citing his possession of dual identities, a South African and a Swazi identity document, which demonstrated his capability to evade trial.

“A further consideration for this court is whether the release of the applicant would create a real risk of interfering with witnesses or the proper administration of justice,” Prinsloo stated.

Potential to threaten witnesses

Prinsloo asserted that the 48-year-old businessman did not present adequate evidence to demonstrate his non-flight risk.

The court noted that Matlala’s ability to access a cellphone while incarcerated further underscored his means and potential to threaten witnesses.

Despite Matlala’s claims of strong ties to South Africa, including being married, owning a home, running companies with a monthly payroll of nearly R2-million, and supporting nine children, the court deemed these insufficient to outweigh the risks.

The magistrate emphasised the severity of the charges against Matlala, which include ordering multiple hits that result in significant trauma and permanent injuries.

“The nature of the charges, including the multiple murder orders, demonstrates conduct that is both organised and premeditated.

“At this stage, the applicant has not presented anything that shows that the state’s case should be disregarded,” Prinsloo said.

NPA welcomes judgment

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane welcomed the court’s decision.

“We welcome the judgment because we have provided an avalanche of evidence to substantiate our claims as the NPA to convince the court that the accused is not suitable to be released on bail. He has business interests abroad, so he is a flight risk,” she said.

She added that the state is prepared to respond should Matlala choose to appeal the ruling.

The crime intelligence unit in Midrand arrested Matlala on May 14 for the alleged attempted murder of Thobejane.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has since accused Matlala of being a central figure in a Gauteng-based syndicate that has infiltrated organised crime officials and high-ranking police structures.

During a media briefing in July, Mkhwanazi alleged that Matlala had ties to suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu through an associate, Brown Mogotsi, suggesting political interference in criminal investigations.

READ MORE: State confirms Tebogo Thobejane contacted Vusimuzi Cat Matlala after hit on her life

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content