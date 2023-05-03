Magudumana, co-accused bail hearing moved to next week

Nandipha Magudumana, Senohe Matsoara and Teboho Lipholo will remain in custody after a hearing for their bail applications was postponed.

The trio appeared before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court alongside new suspects, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Natasha Jansen on Wednesday.

Makgotsa and Jansen were arrested on Monday for their involvement in the Thabo Bester case. The group collectively faces charges of defeating the ends of justice and assisting Bester to escape from lawful custody.

During the hearing, the state requested a postponement to allow legal representatives for Makgotsa and Jansen to familiarise themselves with the case.

Initially, the court had set aside two days for the bail application hearing, but due to the addition of Makgotsa and Jansen, both the defense and state agreed that more time would be necessary to deal with the matter.

Judge Motlholo Khabisi concluded to schedule the bail application hearing for all the accused on May 11 and 12.

He said after considering all arguments presented by both the prosecution and defense teams, it would be in the interest of justice to adjourn the case to these dates.

“After listening to both the prosecution and the defence team, on the aspect of a date for bail application hearing, I come to the conclusion that it’ll be in the interest of justice for this court to adjourn the case to the date of 11 and 12 [May],” he said.

“If it’s not finished, further dates will be discussed.”

All the accused were remanded in custody until their next appearance.

