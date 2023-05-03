Magudumana, co-accused in court for bail application

Doctor Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused, Senohe Matsoara and Teboho Lipholo, will, on Wednesday apply for bail at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court.

The three are facing charges of aiding and abetting murderer and Facebook rapist Thabo Bester in his escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre exactly a year ago.

In addition to charges of defeating the ends of justice and aiding a fugitive, Magudumana is also accused of murder, violation of bodies, and fraud, respectively.

During a joint court appearance in April, Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni, was granted bail of R10,000 and relieved of the murder charge.

However, the police are still actively searching for other suspects connected to Bester’s escape, and to date, they have apprehended eight suspects in total.

On Monday, two former G4S employees were arrested at their homes in Bloemfontein, and they will also appear in court on Wednesday.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe stated that the duo faces charges of assisting Bester in his escape and defeating the ends of justice.

“The pair will appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 3 May 2023 on a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice,” said Mathe.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author