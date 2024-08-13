Magushule’s former PA’s bail application postponed again

Moroadi Cholota, Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant (PA), appeared in court again on Tuesday in Bloemfontein.

The case was rescheduled so that the defence could provide a written reply to the state’s submissions.

Cholota, who is being prosecuted in connection with the R255-million asbestos scandal in the Free State, is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.

This follows her initial appearance on Monday morning, which was rescheduled to give the state more time to complete its opposition to the bail application and submission.

Bid to stop extradition

Cholota, who moved to the US to study, was extradited to South Africa last Thursday.

Her attempts to prevent her extradition were unsuccessful, and she was turned over to the Hawks after being escorted by law enforcement to the OR Tambo International Airport.

Her involvement in Magashule’s dubious deals was made public in 2019 during the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

She is charged with assisting Magashule in unscrupulous financial transactions.

Cholota had initially consented to testify as a state witness in the case, but it later came to light that she would not assist the investigators.

The former personal assistant of Magashule was taken to Bloemfontein on Friday after spending the night at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria.

Detained in the US

After being detained in the US, she has been under arrest for a duration of four months in that country.

Johan de Nysschen, the state prosecutor, stated on Monday that he is opposing Cholota’s request for bail since the case falls under Schedule 5.

The state’s request for a postponement, according to Cholota’s attorney, Loyiso Makapela, is unacceptable.

Makapela stated that her client has refuted each and every accusation made against her.

