Mahlobo woos businesses to invest in water infrastructure

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, David Mahlobo, says with the right investments in water and sanitation infrastructure, the full potential of any region can be unlocked, attracting new businesses, creating jobs, and improving the quality of life.

Mahlobo made the remarks during a business dinner held recently at the Mkhambathini local municipality in Camperdown, KwaZulu-Natal.

The business dinner aimed to engage captains of industry on possible investment and expansion and to discuss and explore the significant opportunities for growth and development in Camperdown.

Mahlobo said water and sanitation services are foundational to the development of any region, and “Mkambathini local municipality is no exception”.

He emphasised that these services not only impact public health but also have a direct influence on industrial growth and economic sustainability.

“Reliable access to water is essential for attracting businesses and ensuring that they can operate efficiently. This, in turn, drives job creation and economic activity, which benefits the entire community,” he said.

Projects in the pipeline

“However, we face significant challenges in ensuring that the demand for treated water can be met, especially given the rapid population growth and the ageing infrastructure in certain areas.”

The deputy minister said there were a few projects that are currently being initiated to assist with water challenges in the region, and these include the uMkhomazi water project, which has been stalled due to financial constraints.

“This ambitious project, which includes the construction of a dam and extensive pipelines, is expected to increase the amount of available water by 55%, allowing the region to meet the growing demand.

“While this project is crucial, it comes at a significant cost.

“We are, however, pleased to report that the affordability challenges surrounding this project have been resolved through a blended finance solution approved by National Treasury.

“This financing arrangement ensures that the project can move forward, and it is expected to be completed by 2030/32.” – SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content