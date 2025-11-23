Majodina receives death threats

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina is receiving death threats from unknown hoodlums after she embarked on a crusade to combat corruption and malfeasance at various water boards in South Africa.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Majodina opened a criminal case of intimidation against the malefactors at Sunnyside Police Station in Pretoria a fortnight ago.

News that the former ANC chief whip was receiving death threats is contained in a truncated police affidavit she deposed to at the police station. In the affidavit, which we have seen, police stated that Majodina, who lives in Bryntirion, Pretoria, hit the ground running after assuming office in July 2024.

The minister, who abhors corruption with profound intensity, criss-crossed the country, meeting various water boards, including the Umngeni-uThukela Water in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is alleged that Majodina received messages, emails and phone calls from a whistleblower stating that Umngeni-uThukela Water board members were involved in tender corruption and malfeasance and immediately embarked on a fact-finding mission.

“The minister realised that the information shared by (name withheld) was from the Auditor General’s report. Other unknown role players made allegations to the minister regarding tender corruption by Umngeni-uThukela Water Board members, except one member (name withheld),” read the statement.

Majodina, thereafter met with the board members and informed them about the allegations, stated the affidavit.

She also informed them further that she will institute investigations into these allegations and inculpate those who are found with their hands in the cookie jar.

The affidavit further stated Majodina revealed that it was brought to her attention that an official, known to Sunday World, was doing business with Umngeni-uThukela Water.

The corruption-busting Majodina then requested an explanation from the official.

“She started receiving threats that she must back off from unknown individuals using different cellphone numbers,” read the affidavit. The callers threatened to bump her off if she did not back down.

“On Sunday, 2025/11/09, at 21:08, she received a message from cellphone number 066 334 5078, listed as Filcia on the Truecaller app. The message was threatening the minister to stop investigations at Umngeni-uThukela Water, that her ambitions to become ANC Women’s League leader will not be possible and that people lose their lives with these investigations,” read the papers.

Majodina dashed to the police station and opened a case of intimidation, stating that she was not going to turn a blind eye to corruption simply because those implicated are threatening to pop her clogs.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Majodina, who is also a national executive member of the ANC, has opened the case of intimidation after receiving death threats.

“The SAPS can confirm that the Minister of Water and Sanitation Ms Pemmy Majodina has opened a case of intimidation at the Sunnyside Police Station. The case emanates from a message allegedly threatening the minister to stop investigations at the Umngeni uThukelaWater, a state-owned entity. The matter is under investigation,” she said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content