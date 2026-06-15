Major drug bust in Kuils river as police probe triple murder in Khayelitsha

Western Cape police have arrested two suspects following a major drug bust in Kuils River, while detectives continue investigating a triple murder in Khayelitsha that has left a community on edge.

Police spokesperson Cpt Frederick van Wyk said a 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested at a bed-and-breakfast establishment on Monday morning after officers acted on information about alleged drug activity.

Drugs in black bag

Members of a task team raided the identified address and discovered a black bag inside the suspects’ vehicle containing mandrax tablets and tik with an estimated street value of

R3-million. Officers also confiscated R17 000 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Van Wyk said police seized 51 bags of mandrax tablets and five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

“Both suspects were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs.

“They are due to appear in the Kuilsriver Magistrates court on Wednesday,” Van Wyk added.

Khayelitsha triple murder

Meanwhile, police are investigating a separate incident in Khayelitsha where three people were shot and killed on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said officers responding to reports of a shooting at a house in Pama Road, Site B, discovered the bodies of two adult men and an adult woman.

“The victims had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared deceased at the scene,” Traut said.

He said the circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the investigation, and the motive for the attack has not yet been established.

“Police have reinforced their presence in the area to maintain stability, prevent any further violence, and reassure the community while investigators pursue all available leads.

“No arrests have been made,” Traut said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application anonymously.

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