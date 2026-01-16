Major NATO military exercise begins as Greenland faces Donald Trump threat

NATO has begun transferring around 10,000 soldiers, equipment and vehicles to Germany for a major military exercise in the coming weeks under the shadow of the dispute over the status of Greenland.

Dozens of vehicles belonging to an Italian military unit rolled off a cargo ship at the northwestern German port of Emden early on Thursday.

This marked the start of visible operations in Germany, according to the Allied Joint Force Command (JFC) in the Dutch town of Brunssum.

Germany is hosting the manoeuvre, which has been dubbed “Steadfast Dart 26” and is the largest NATO exercise this year.

Member states taking part in military exercise

Eleven member states are participating in the exercises with army, air force, navy, space and cyber units.

“From today onwards, around 10,000 soldiers will arrive in Germany,” said Italian General Nicola Mandolesi during the unloading of the first cargo ship in Emden.

“With this exercise, NATO is showing the capability to move rapidly from south to the north, from west to the east.”

The exercises show the alliance is “united and capable and ready” to fulfill all kinds of missions, the general said, thanking Germany for coordinating the manoeuvre.

The operations come amid a major split within the alliance over the future of the largely autonomous Arctic territory of Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Donald Trump threat

US President Donald Trump is pushing for Washington to control the territory, with European countries warning that any US move to take over Greenland could mean the end of NATO.

Germany on Thursday sent troops to join a mission to Greenland, as European efforts mounted to support Denmark in the face of US demands for control over the Arctic territory.

A transport aircraft from the German military, the Bundeswehr, took off for the Danish military base at Karup, where officers from several countries were assembling before a joint flight to Greenland due for Friday.

The Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that 13 soldiers would be sent in a “reconnaissance” team to “explore the framework conditions for possible military contributions to support Denmark in ensuring security in the region.”

French troops dispatched to Greenland

The deployment came hours after French President Emmanuel Macron announced French troops were on the way to Greenland to participate in “joint exercises” organised by Denmark under the name “Operation Arctic Endurance.” Sweden and Norway have also confirmed their participation.

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, a member of the European Union and NATO.

The largely autonomous territory has attracted the attention of US President Donald Trump, who is determined to take it over for security reasons despite opposition from Greenland, Copenhagen and Washington’s European allies.

Following high-level talks in Washington on Wednesday, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Denmark and the US have a fundamental difference of opinion about the future of Greenland.

Denmark has questioned the future of NATO if the US continues its sabre-rattling.

According to a statement from the Danish Foreign Ministry, the aim of the military exercises is to train for deployments under the Arctic’s special conditions and to strengthen NATO’s presence in the area.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content