Make as many kids as you can, EFF government will pay – Malema

EFF president Julius Malema has once again called on South Africans to reproduce as much as they possibly can.

Those who cannot look after their children financially, the EFF government will chip in by doubling the child-support grant.

Malema made the controversial remarks, which have become the permanent feature of his campaign speeches every election season, during the party’s provincial manifesto launch in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

Do not stress, I will pay

“Comrades, make babies and do not stress, I will pay, because the EFF government will double the child-support grant from R520 to R1 020 because our children deserve better,” said Malema to much excitement by the more than 20 000 people who filled up the Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

“Please do not be lazy, make babies all night. When we leave here, please get busy. And I do not care whether you are poor or not, just make babies.

“We must multiply ourselves and leave legacy through our own children.”

Malema scoffed at those who say he is reckless for calling on poor people to make babies they cannot feed.

According to him, being born poor does not mean one is condemned to die poor, and he himself is a living example in this regard, he charged.

Malema said it is most likely for children born in poor families to grow up to be the blessing that will change the material conditions of their parents.

Poor have right to make kids

“The poor too have a right to make children. And when we say make babies, we do not mean those under the age of 18. Those who are ready, do it unashamedly.”

In his speech, Malema also fingered ANC Eastern Cape provincial chairperson and premier, Oscar Mabuyane, whom he accused of “stealing” Nelson Mandela’s funeral money.

Malema added that Mabuyane was also “stealing qualifications” at the University of Fort Hare.

He called on people of the Eastern Cape to vote for EFF to bring about the endemic poverty and suffering in the province to an end.

