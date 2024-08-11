Pop singer Makhadzi is organising three parallel shows in Venda, Limpopo, in what seems to be a desperate bid to sabotage the Phala\u00adphala FM Royal Heritage festival organi\u00adsed by businessman Shandukani Nesengani.\u00a0 The award-winning songbird is allegedly organising the three festivals in Vuwani, Ndzhelele and Madombidzha after she rejected a R180\u2005000 performance fee that she deems to be a pittance from the Royal Heritage Festival organiser to strut her stuff at the annual event. To read this story in full, buy a copy of today\u2019s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper\u2019s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https:\/\/www.magzter.com\/ZA\/Fundudzi-Media\/Sunday-World\/Newspaper Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content