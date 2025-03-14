Makwetla remembered as a black business icon at his funeral

Black business advocate Khomotso Jacob Makwetla was remembered as a servant and a man of integrity during his funeral service.

Members of his church, businesspeople from different industries that Makwetla worked in, and members of the public, gathered at the Rosebank Union church in Sandton, Johannesburg, to bid farewell to Makwetla on Friday.

Among the attendees were former President Thabo Mbeki and his wife, Zanele Mbeki.

In their recollections of moments with Makwetla, speakers said Bobby, as Makwetla was affectionately known, lived for his contributions to society and his dedication to changing the world.

He was described as a man who acted with a clear conscience and represented the growth of entrepreneurs.

Monareng Makwetla, one of his sons, talked about the great memories he and his father shared. He said because of the man his father was, he is proud to be one of his sons.

“My dad had a habit of combining words. If we learned the term ‘truncate’, for example, the next day papa would use it in a variety of contexts. He would say ‘truncate a sandwich’ or something like that.

“And we weren’t sure whether he did this on purpose or accidentally. Because he would say these things with a straight face and move on,” he chuckled.

Citing When Great Trees Fall, a poem by Maya Angelou, he said: “We can be. Be and be better for they existed. Robala ka kgotso (rest in peace) papa,” he concluded.

Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Stanley Mathabatha, also paid tribute. He shared that he is the leader he is today because of Makwetla’s guidance.

“I know I am saying this on behalf of a lot of people because bra Bobby mentored a lot of us. He pioneered black economic empowerment long before it was even a thing. And he never looked for business opportunities for himself. But he did so for the people of Limpopo,” said Mathabatha.

Makwetla also served on the boards of Lebowa Platinum and was chair of Merafe Holdings (Pty) Ltd. He was former chairman of Orlando Pirates and chairman of a development cooperation in Limpopo.

He passed away on Monday at the age of 83. And he is survived by his wife of 54 years, Angie and their three children, Lerato, Thabang and Monareng.

He was laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park.

