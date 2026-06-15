Malawi repatriates 645 nationals from South Africa amid protests

The Malawi government has confirmed the repatriation of 645 Malawian nationals from South Africa under a voluntary repatriation exercise following reports of vigilante attacks targeting foreign nationals.

The neighbouring country said this in a media statement issued on Monday.

According to the press release from the Malawian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, eight buses carrying the Malawian nationals departed from South Africa on Monday.

The repatriated nationals had been displaced and sought shelter at Sherwood Town Hall in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. They are expected to enter Malawi through the Mwanza Border Post on Wednesday, June 17.

From there, they will proceed to Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, where they will undergo screening and processing before travelling to their respective local destinations.

Safety and well-being of Malawian expats

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Malawi nationals abroad. It also confirmed readiness to provide necessary consular support to those affected by the ongoing vigilante attacks targeting foreign nationals in some parts of the Republic of South Africa.

Last week, the Department of Home Affairs confirmed that 586 Nigerian nationals found to be residing in South Africa illegally have been declared undesirable persons and will be barred from re-entering the country for a period of five years.

According to the statement issued on Thursday, the affected individuals were processed for repatriation after authorities determined that they were in the Republic without valid documentation authorising their stay.

Two weeks ago, the repatriation of hundreds of Mozambican nationals who sought to leave South Africa following violence in Mossel Bay was completed, with the Border Management Authority confirming that 926 people successfully crossed into Mozambique through the Lebombo Port of Entry.

Read more:

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