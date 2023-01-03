Malawi schools closed as cholera cases surge

Malawi has delayed the opening of public schools in the country’s two major cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe, the health minister, Khumbize Chiponda, said on Monday.

This decision was made in an effort to slow down the surge in cholera cases, which has left many dead.

Cholera is spread by contaminated food or water and can cause acute diarrhoea. Many people have mild symptoms, but it can kill within hours if untreated.

Cholera is an annual problem during Malawi’s rainy months from March to November, with an average number of deaths at 100 a year. But the current outbreak is expected to claim even more lives.

Thus far, the total number of cases and deaths have increased to 17 824 and 595, respectively, since the first cases were reported in March, with the mortality rate increasing to 3.34% according to the Health Ministry.

Chiponda said: “Due to the continuing increase of cholera cases and deaths in the cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe, primary and secondary schools in the two cities will not start on 3rd January, as earlier advised.”

A new opening date will be announced later, she said.

The UN health agency says death rates are rising in about 30 countries around the world that reported cholera outbreaks in 2022, about a third higher than in a typical year.

Victims in Malawi include medics at public health centers.

Chiponda called on authorities to tighten control measures, including spraying chlorine to disinfect congested places such as markets and schools and stepping up inoculations.

