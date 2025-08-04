Malcolm X threatens to sue Godfrey Lebeya over police informer claim 

Gauteng businessman Malcolm X has instructed his lawyer, Sandy Walaza, to take retired Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya to the cleaners for calling the entrepreneur a police informant.

Lebeya used the term during a recent interview with 702 Talk Radio broadcaster Clement Manyathela.

X and Walaza told Sunday World that Lebeya should make a public announcement to retract his statement about the highly connected businessman, “fixer, spin doctor, security consultant, and super consultant”.

“I demand Gen Lebeya retract his claims that I am a police informant. I have spoken to my lawyers that I want a clear retraction from him because I am not an informer,” said X, adding that the general later told him that he did not mean “you are a paid informer registered with the Hawks”.

“I told him that on TV, he did not give that clarity. I am waiting for that clarity, and if he doesn’t do it, I am suing him.”

The drama emanated from the businessman’s presence at the house of Katiso “KT” Molefe, who was arrested in connection with the murder of the famous club DJ, Oupa Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody.

X confirmed that he went to Molefe’s house on December 6 last year because his client and the homeowner’s brother asked him to check on him after learning that the Hawks were there to arrest the suspected mastermind behind DJ Sumbody’s murder.

The owner of Malcolm X Consulting, who boasts being on a first-name basis with politicians, top businesspeople and celebrities, said the informer label had damaged his reputation and business.

Walaza, who will also represent X at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into allegations that criminals had infiltrated the criminal justice system, said she would dispatch a letter to Lebeya asking for the retraction on Monday.

Lebeya said since the commission has been set up, “I shall be responding to any query before the commission”.

