Malema accuses Ramaphosa of turning blind eye on his corrupt comrades

Johannesburg – The EFF leader Julius Malema has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of turning a blind eye on corruption of those that are part of his ANC faction.

Malema was addressing about 2000 EFF supporters in a party rally at Mdantsane in East London.

He singled out the Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane as someone who has been protected from stepping aside because he is part of the Ramaphosa faction in the ANC.

Malema said: “Ramaphosa told us that when someone is accused of serious allegations he will step down but only those who don’t support Ramaphosa are told to step aside.

When you support Ramaphosa you have a licence to steal to steal the money of people, that’s what Ramaphosa and his regime represent.”

He said the explanation given by Mabuyane on how he received the money meant for the memorial service of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is not good enough for him not to be called to step aside. Malema warned the voters not to be induced with ANC t-shirts and forget what Mabuyane has done.

“They [ANC] give you t-shirts to forget all your problems. To forget that you don’t have a roof. To forget that the ANC Oscar Mabuyane is still the Premier even after they admitted they have eaten the money.

“He doesn’t say I didn’t take it, he says it was a loan. Loan for what? Because you and I when we need a loan we go to mashonisas [loan-sharks] or the bank but he is banking with his comrades. It’s a stupid explanation, that alone he must step down because he takes us for fools,” said Malema.

Malema said the current ANC is a criminal syndicate and urged voters to vote against them at the polls next Monday.

“Last year they stole food parcels and gave them to their friends, boyfriends and girlfriends. Those are the people we must stop on the first of November,” he said.

The party also used the rally to introduce to the public its ward candidates for the Buffalo City Metro. In 2016 local government elections EFF didn’t win a single ward but gained about seven PR seats.

Political analyst Ongama Mtimka said EFF will perform better than it did in 2016 and could win some wards from the ANC that is at war with itself in a number of wards in BCM. Malema urged the EFF agents that will be at the voting stations to be vigilant as the loadshedding could create an environment for ANC to steal ballot boxes.

Sunday World

Author



Johnnie Isaac