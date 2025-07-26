Malema invites Mkhwanazi to join EFF if fired over crime exposé

EFF leader Julius Malema has extended an open invitation to KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to join his party—should his stance against police corruption cost him his job.

Malema was addressing thousands of party supporters during the EFF’s 12th birthday celebrations in Khayelitsha, Western Cape, on Saturday, where he applauded Mkhwanazi’s courage in exposing criminal infiltration within the police ranks.

His invitation comes in the wake of Mkhwanazi’s explosive July 6 revelations, where he disclosed that the police service had been infiltrated by gangsters and murderers.

Can of worms

The statement sent shockwaves through the country and prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a commission of inquiry into the claims. Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has since been placed on special leave to allow the commission to carry out its work without interference.

Playing into growing speculation that Mkhwanazi may soon be dismissed, Malema urged EFF members to rally behind the embattled top cop.

“We are calling upon more Mkhwanazis in the police to come out and fight crime and syndicates that have captured the police and our country,” said Malema. “We will not sit back and allow our country to be controlled by drug syndicates. We say to Mkhwanazi: do not be shaken. If they fire you, there is a position waiting for you in the EFF, so we can continue fighting corruption in South Africa.”

Malema has long championed Mkhwanazi’s tough-on-crime approach, even calling for his promotion to national commissioner. However, their relationship briefly soured during the investigation into the murder of rap icon Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, when Malema publicly criticised the slow pace of the case.

Speaking at a press briefing this week, Malema revealed that Mkhwanazi had since reached out to him, expressing that he had been hurt by the criticism. Malema added that Mkhwanazi vowed to let his actions speak louder than words.

