Malema’s grip on Mpumalanga EFF firm despite Shivambu’s exit

As the dust settles following the unexpected departure of the EFF’s co-founder and second-in-command, Floyd Shivambu, party is finding solace in the unyielding support from Mpumalanga.

This support comes as a significant boost to Malema, who recently faced a challenging moment in Soweto. There, he openly spoke of betrayal and urged those wavering in their loyalty to the EFF to follow Shivambu’s example and leave the party.

On Tuesday afternoon, EFF Mpumalanga chairperson, Collen Sedibe, conveyed the province’s unwavering loyalty to the party.

“The EFF in Mpumalanga is happy and excited to announce that the majority of its leaders and members renewed their lapsed membership with the organisation,” Sedibe said.

Province is a key strategic point for EFF

The developments in Mpumalanga are particularly noteworthy given the province’s strategic importance to the EFF.

Historically, the EFF has struggled to solidify its position as a strong challenger to the governing ANC. This despite making significant inroads.

In the 2019 provincial elections, the EFF secured 12.79% of the vote. This translated into four seats in the provincial legislature. However, this was not enough to surpass the ANC’s dominant position. The ruling party captured over 70% of the vote.

The EFF’s ambition to dislodge the ANC seemed within reach. This especially after the party gained 5,000 new “ground forces” in Nkomazi last year.

Despite these efforts, the EFF fell short of its goal in the 2024 elections.

It managed to increase its share of the vote to 13.87% and expand its representation to seven seats. However, the party was overtaken by the newly formed uMkhonto we Sizwe Party. The latter captured 16.97% of the vote and secured nine seats.

The ANC, though weakened, retained its majority with 51.15% of the vote and 27 seats.

Sedibe reaffirmed the province’s “firm and uncompromising support for the President and Commander-in-Chief of this only radical economic emancipation movement in South Africa and the diaspora”.

Betrayal within the party

His statement is seen as a direct response to Malema’s recent remarks. He lamented the betrayal within the party, an apparent reference to Shivambu’s departure.

The Mpumalanga EFF’s show of loyalty to Malema comes at a crucial time for the party.

With the departure of Shivambu, speculation about internal divisions has intensified.

However, the support from Mpumalanga serves as a counter-narrative. It suggests that Malema’s leadership is far from being undermined.

“Lastly, the EFF calls upon all fighters to exercise maximum discipline. This is when electing their branch command teams and delegates to the 3rd national people’s assembly. It is to be held in December at Nasrec, Gauteng,” Sedibe said.

Despite these positive developments in Mpumalanga, the party is still battling. Its struggle to capture more ground in the province remains evident.

The decision by Michael “Ngrayi” Ngwenya to join the EFF was part of the party’s strategy. It wanted to strengthen its base in the region ahead of the 2024 May elections. Ngwenya is a former ANC strongman in Mpumalanga.

Key EFF member and ex-ANC Mpumalanga strongman’s next step unknown

It is unclear whether Ngwenya, a known staunch supporter of MK leader Jacob Zuma, will stay within the EFF.

Efforts to reach Ngwenya for comment were unsuccessful.

Ngwenya did not respond to questions on his membership status with the EFF or whether he would be joining MK.

