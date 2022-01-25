Malepane says he killed Pule because of his greed and love for money

Johannesburg- The murder trial of Tshegofatso Pule continued at the Johannesburg High Court today.

The man who killed Pule took a stand today before the court, where he said that Ntutuko Shoba ordered him to kill Pule because he did not want his wife to find out about their affair.

Malephane was convicted of Pule’s murder in February 2021 when he pleaded guilty and implicated Shoba as the alleged mastermind who instructed him to do it.

Pule was eights months pregnant when she was murdered and left in a veld.

According to Malepane, Shoba wanted her to be hanged from Maraisburg Bridge.

“He was first going to take her phone and write a suicidal message that he would upload on her status,” Muzikayise Malephane testified in Shoba’s trial on Tuesday.

The alleged mastermind in the murder of Pule appeared in the South Gauteng High Court, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Shoba has been charged with murder.

When Malephane confessed to killing Pule, he said that Shoba had promised him R70 000 to kill Pule. He is serving a 20-year jail term after turning state witness and entering into a plea agreement.

“He first offered me R7 000. He raised it to 20 000. I told him the money was too small, then he raised it to R 70 000 and we came to an agreement,” he said.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author