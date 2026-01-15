Malesela Teffo resurfaces at FOSA, guns for dodgy cops, politicians

Controversial legal figure and disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo has issued a stark warning to what he calls “crooked cops” and “corrupt politicians,” saying their days of operating in the shadows are numbered following his appointment as head of intelligence at the lesser-known civic pressure group Forum for South Africa (FOSA).

The organisation announced the appointment this week. It described Teffo as a seasoned figure who “brings vast and proven experience in policing, intelligence, and the legal fraternity”.

Speaking to confirm his new role, Teffo dismissed suggestions that the appointment was symbolic or a publicity stunt. He insisted that it marked the beginning of a more aggressive civic intervention rooted in intelligence-led accountability.

Rich background suited for new role

“It is not an April or January fool’s joke. FOSA represents the citizenry of South Africa and they approached me to lead in this role,” Teffo said.

He pointed to his 19 years of service in the South African Police Service — including time spent in crime intelligence — as the foundation for his new responsibilities.

“At one stage I was working in crime intelligence gathering at Sandton Police Station. My duty was to gather information about types of crimes, where they happen, what time they take place and how they can be prevented. It’s the same role I have at FOSA,” he said.

Teffo argued that South Africa’s democratic promise has been undermined by the capture of institutions meant to protect the public. This has left ordinary citizens exposed while criminals thrive, he added.

“This country belongs to our children. We cannot hand it to the hyenas,” he said.

“The people in the South African Crime Intelligence are not the right people. Our people are powerless, and criminals are in powerful positions.”

On a mission to fight corruption

He said those implicated in corruption should prepare themselves.

“Wherever they are, they must be shivering in their boots. At FOSA, we are going to unearth every crime and shine a spotlight on every dark corner where corruption rears its ugly head. I’m not scared of them.”

Backing the appointment, FOSA national leader Tebogo Mashilompane said Teffo’s arrival strengthened the organisation’s resolve to move beyond rhetoric and into evidence-based action.

“Advocate Teffo’s appointment is not about noise or politics. It is about capacity,” Mashilompane said. “We are building an intelligence-driven civic movement. One that gathers facts, verifies information, and exposes wrongdoing without fear or favour.”

Citizen power vs state patronage

Mashilompane said Teffo would work alongside retired detectives already involved in independent investigations. This will create what he described as a parallel accountability mechanism rooted in citizen power rather than state patronage.

“South Africans must understand that this is a serious intervention,” he said.

“We are tired of watching corruption flourish while communities suffer. With Advocate Teffo leading intelligence, FOSA is sending a clear message: those who abuse power will be exposed.”

Teffo is widely known for his involvement in high profile legal matters. These include representing accused persons in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. One case that has laid bare deep fractures within the criminal justice system.

Disbarred advocate

Malesela is no longer an advocate. He was officially disbarred and struck off the roll of legal practitioners by the Pretoria High Court on September 16, 2022.

As of January 2026, his status remains unchanged.

The court found Teffo “not fit and proper” to practice law following at least 22 complaints of misconduct. These included allegations of assault, theft, and misappropriation of client funds.

Since being disbarred, he has been barred from representing clients in court or giving legal advice as a practitioner. In October 2023, he was found in contempt of court for continuing to hold himself out as an advocate despite the strike-off order. He was handed a 12-month suspended jail sentence.

On January 14, 2026, Teffo was appointed as the Head of Intelligence for the civil organisation FOSA.

