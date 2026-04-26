Mali defence minister killed as coordinated attacks hit multiple cities, sources say

Malian Defence Minister Sadio Camara was killed in an attack on his residence in the town of Kati, near the capital Bamako, carried out by armed terrorist groups, sources told Xinhua on Sunday.

According to the sources, who requested anonymity, armed terrorist groups launched coordinated attacks on several cities across Mali on Saturday, leaving 16 people wounded. Camara’s residence in Kati was also targeted, and both the minister and his second wife were killed.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the government said the attacks targeted multiple locations, including the garrison towns of Kati, Sevare, Gao and Kidal, as well as the capital, Bamako.

The wounded, including civilians and military personnel, were taken to medical facilities, and material damage was limited, the statement added.

As of Sunday morning, the government had not issued an official statement confirming the minister’s death.

The seneral staff of the Malian Armed Forces said on Sunday that search operations against armed terrorist groups were continuing in Kidal, Kati and other parts of the country following Saturday’s attacks.

Spreading fear and chaos

In a separate statement, the army said the attacks were aimed at disrupting the country’s defence system and spreading fear and chaos.

It added that alert levels had been raised nationwide, curfews imposed, large-scale patrols intensified and checkpoints reinforced to enhance surveillance against security threats.

The general staff reaffirmed that the Malian Armed Forces remain committed to defending the country’s territorial integrity and ensuring national security.

International condemnation

The attacks have drawn strong international reactions. UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern and strongly condemned the violence, calling for coordinated international support to address terrorism and urgent humanitarian needs in the Sahel, according to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The European Union on Sunday also strongly condemned the “terrorist attacks” carried out on April 25, extending condolences to the families of the victims and to the Malian authorities, while reaffirming its commitment to security and stability in the Sahel region.

Meanwhile, African Union Commission chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf voiced deep concern and denounced the assaults, warning of risks to civilians and reaffirming the bloc’s commitment to peace, security and stability in Mali.

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