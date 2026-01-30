Malusi Gigaba’s court appearance ‘purely procedural’, say lawyers

Former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba is scheduled to appear at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday, 30 January 2026, in what his legal team has stressed is a procedural and administrative appearance, not a trial.

In a revised media briefing issued ahead of the court date, Gigaba’s attorneys said the appearance forms part of the normal pre-trial management of the matter and will not involve the entering of a plea, the leading of evidence, or any ruling on guilt.

Gigaba was not arrested but was served with a J175 summons in early November 2025, according to his legal representatives. They confirmed that no indictment has been issued and the matter has not yet been enrolled for trial.

“No evidence has been led or tested before a court,” the statement said, adding that the case remains firmly in the pre-trial phase.

The court is expected to deal with procedural issues only and determine the next steps in line with standard judicial practice and constitutional requirements.

Gigaba maintains his innocence and denies any wrongdoing.

“He rejects any suggestion of improper conduct. Any allegations must be tested in court, in accordance with the rule of law,” his attorneys said.

While the charge sheet reportedly contains references to Transnet, Gigaba’s legal team cautioned against drawing conclusions, saying no procurement allegations have been adjudicated and no findings have been made.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on the substance of those references outside the court process,” the statement said.

Gigaba has also declined to comment on political or organisational matters while the case is before the courts, insisting that the judicial process, not public debate, is the appropriate forum to determine the facts.

He has reiterated his respect for the authority of the court and said he is confident the matter will be resolved through due process.

“Facts will prevail,” the statement concluded.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content