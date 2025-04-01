Mamabolo unrepentant as ANC leagues call for harsh action

Boy Mamabolo, a disgruntled former ANC MP, has not expressed regret for his most recent outburst in which he used foul language against certain members of the organisation.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo and the ANC Veterans League have called for action to be taken against Mamabolo, calling his remarks “un-African” and unethical.

Setshaba Nkoane, the secretary of the ANC Veterans League in Limpopo, said: “We are deeply perplexed and dumbfounded by the unbecoming behaviour of comrade Boy Mamabolo, who used unpalatable, obscene, derogatory, and unprintable words to hurl insults at … comrade Onica Moloi-Kwakwa, the late comrade Matthews Malebana, and in passing, comrade John Mpe.

“Mamabolo has deliberately transgressed the provision of Rule 25 of the ANC constitution and brought the organisation into disrepute.

“We are therefore calling upon the ANC to summarily suspend his ANC membership and formally press misconduct charges against him.”

Call for Mamabolo to be disciplined

The ANCYL echoed Nkoane’s views, stating in a statement that it is thinking of formally writing to the ANC to demand that Mamabolo be disciplined immediately.

“The ANCYL further calls on the ANC Women’s League to break its silence on such attacks against their NEC [national executive committee] member, comrade Onica Moloi-Kwakwa,” the youth league said in a statement.

“It is characters like Mamabolo that make women feel less of themselves, and failure to deal with this now means more young women will continue to live in fear of men like him.

“It is our view that this matter would be left unattended.”

Subsequently, Mamabolo retaliated by threatening to take the ANC veterans and anyone who dared to oppose him to task.

“I am definitely taking the ANC Veterans League to court. I am aware that there is a plot against me, but I am prepared for anyone coming my way,” said Mamabolo.

Moloi-Kwakwa accused of stealing money

Mamabolo’s outburst began when the public learnt of Matthew Nyaku Malebana’s death.

He reacted: “He must rot in hell. He got me arrested and took me to court, alleging that I chowed Limpopo Geographical names, and I was acquitted of his lies.

“A le hwe lekgwehle [Let the albino die]. I told him when he was still alive [that he would die and now John Mpe’s next].”

As if that was not enough, he proceeded to accuse Moloi-Kwakwa of stealing his money “in the name of helping me when I was hospitalised” and to call her derogatory names.

Additionally, Mamabolo has accused Moloi-Kwakwa of embezzling R200 000 that he paid her for a wedding decoration that she failed to deliver in 2021.

