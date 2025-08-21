Mamelodi man jailed for life for raping his nephew and neighbour’s son

A 58-year-old Mamelodi East man has been sentenced to two life terms by the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court for raping his neighbour’s 13-year-old son and his 9-year-old nephew.

The court also banned him from working with children and possessing a firearm. It also added his name to the National Register for Sex Offenders.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed the case.

“On 12 April 2022, the man lured the neighbour’s son to his home, claiming he needed help fixing a door. Once inside, he locked the door, raped the boy, and threatened to kill him if he screamed,” said Mahanjana.

He then told the boy to dress and stay silent. Later that day, he assaulted his nephew, who lived with him, by inserting his fingers into the child’s buttocks, causing bleeding.

Lured victim to his house

That evening, the nephew told his mother, the accused’s sister. She reported the crime the next day, leading to his arrest. The neighbour’s son, hearing of the arrest, then reported his assault. Both boys received medical, psychological, and legal support at the Mamelodi Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC).

In court, the man denied the charges, alleging his sister framed him over a family dispute. State Prosecutor Andries Ntjana presented compelling evidence, including medical testimony from Dr Lukhozi, proving guilt. Ntjana noted the man was on parole for a 2008 rape conviction, showing no remorse. Victim Impact Statements, prepared with Court Preparation Officer Kgomotso Lodi, detailed the boys’ trauma. “The victims’ lives are scarred forever,” Ntjana told the court. The accused sought leniency, citing his family role, but Magistrate Lynn Pillay rejected this. “You betrayed children who saw you as an uncle,” she said, emphasising rape’s degrading nature. She then imposed the life sentences. “This sentence sends a clear message: we will pursue justice relentlessly,” said Advocate Marika Jansen van Vuuren, Acting Director of Public Prosecutions. The NPA commended the mother’s vigilance and the TCC’s support. It urged communities to report abuse and protect children’s rights to dignity and safety.