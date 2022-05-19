Mamelodi Sundowns dominate PSL awards nominees’ list

It’s that time of the year again, the end of the local football season and most importantly, the time for those who performed above the rest to get rewarded.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday announced the list of nominees for the DStv Premiership Awards that is dominated by league champions Mamelodi Sundowns’ players.

Newly-crowned PSL champions Sundowns midifielder Andile Jali, forwards Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM and Downs’ Peter Shalulile are the three nominees for the prestigious 2021/22 PSL Footballer of the Season award.

The Players’ Player of the Season category is also dominated by Masandawana with the trio of Jali, Shalulile and Themba Zwane making the top three.

In the Coach of the Season category, Royal AM’s John Maduka will be up against the Sundowns duo of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena, as well as Cape Town City’s Eric Tinkler.

The MTN8 Last Man Standing will be contested by Jali and Shalulile, both Sundowns, Surprise Ralani, who has since joined Sundowns but received his nomination for his performances for Cape Town City earlier in the season.

Sundowns Jali, Aubrey Modiba and Marumo Gallants’ King Ndlovu will be vying for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament prize.

Youngsters Boitumelo Radiopane of Orlando Pirates and Mduduzi Shabalala from Kaizer Chiefs are the two nominees for the DStv Diski Challenge Player of The Season category.

Voting and Nomination Procedures:

Footballer of the Season: All nominations and voting were done by the premier division head coaches. Only one head coach per club was allowed to vote and coaches were not allowed to nominate or vote for their own teammate.

Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: All nominations and voting were done by premier division players. Each club was allowed a maximum of 30 votes and no player was allowed to nominate or vote for their own teammate.

Diski Challenge Player of the Season: All nominations and voting were done by the Diski Challenge head coaches. Only one head coach per club was allowed to vote and coaches were not allowed to nominate or vote for their own teammate.

Premiership Goal of the Season: This category is decided by way of public voting on www.pls.co.za . All Goal of the Month winners will automatically qualify for this category.

Public voting will only commence after all DStv Premiership fixtures have been played and the winner will therefore be announced at a later stage.

The virtual awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 29 2022 at 7pm and will be broadcast live on the SuperSport PSL channel (202) and SABC.

The official hashtag on all platforms: #PSLAwards2022

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author