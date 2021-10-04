Mamkhize gifts her players with hard cash after winning KZN Derby

Johannesburg- Royal AM played against Maritzburg United over the weekend and claimed victory.
Owners of the club were happy and splashed their players with cash on the field.
Royal AM promised to bring glitz, glamour, and shake things up in the PSL, and they have so far kept their promise.
They awarded themselves with trophies and medals last year and hosted dance parties, the club found itself being the talk of Mzansi after splashing the cash to their players while on the pitch.
Royal AM bit Maritzburg United 2-1 in the KZN Derby over the weekend.
The club was slammed by many on social media for giving out cash, with some calling them “amateurish” and “unnecessary”.
Others defended the club and its officials, saying they could give out incentives however they liked.
Say what you may about Mamkhize, that woman is a winner…& she is going to take the cup. She has mastered the art of one thing; winning!
Royal AM pic.twitter.com/CTZADaBTuP
— Denny Afrika (@Denny1ZW) October 3, 2021
I want to work for Royal AM even if it means sanitizing MaMkhizes hands….I wish my employer could see my efforts like MaMkhize and Andile. 😫😫😫 https://t.co/3u57juNWOL
— MorakaneR (@RMorakane) October 3, 2021
For those of u who are booiing Mamkhize for giving her players Hard cash please remember
It's her team she can do whatever she likes
When Royal AM lose y'all will be talking smack
Let them enjoy their moment their way Andile Mpisane is starting to run the streets pic.twitter.com/PrroCaBmnB
— I sell Car Mudflaps For R300 set (@Foreman73106776) October 3, 2021
