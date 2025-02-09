Man (27) gets 3 life terms in prison for repeatedly raping teen

A Musina man who repeatedly raped a 14-year-old was on Thursday sentenced to three life terms in prison.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the 27-year-old man, who cannot be identified to protect his victim, appeared in the Musina Regional Court.

He said the perpetrator committed his crimes in 2021 and would grab his victim under threat of harm.

She got hold of his cellphone to call her mother

A case was opened against him after the victim got hold of his cellphone and informed her mother that the man had forced her to his place and raped her, said Ledwaba.

She also gave her mother the location of where she was.

She was rescued and the man arrested.

Ledwaba said investigating officer Constable Eva Mathwasa of the Musina family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit built a solid case against the accused.

He was charged and convicted for statutory rape, three counts of rape, abduction, malicious damage to property, assault GBH and making threats of assault.

Police commissioner thanks the investigating officer

Ledwaba said Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the court outcome.

“We appreciate the sentence and lauds the investigating officer and the arresting team for working tirelessly until the victim and her family received a well-served justice,” she said.

A man has been arrested for the murder of a 66-year-old in Ga-Ramauba, Praktiseer in Limpopo on Friday.

Ledwaba said the 39-year-old allegedly struck the pensioner with an iron rod during a fight between the two.

The older man was later declared dead at the scene.

Deceased lay on the floor with wound to his head, fractured leg

Paramedics had found him on the floor in the shack.

Paramedics had found him on the floor in the shack.

He had injuries to his head and a fractured leg. The man was arrested then rushed to hospital for his own injuries. He is expected in the Praktiseer Magistrate's Court in Sekhukhune on Monday, 10 February on a charge of murder.