 Man arrested after girlfriend stabbed to death in Free State farm

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend following an alleged domestic violence incident at a local farm.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Palesa Thabana, officers were called out to a stabbing incident in Bultfontein in the Free State in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Police were summoned at approximately 04:17 on Sunday to a farm within the Bultfontein policing precinct,” said Thabana.

Suspect found at murder scene with victim

“Upon arrival, members found the suspect at the scene, who then led them to a bedroom where the victim was lying motionless under a blanket.”

Emergency services were immediately called. However, the young woman was declared dead on the scene.

Thabana confirmed that the victim had sustained multiple stab wounds.

“The deceased was found with stab wounds to her chest and face. And emergency medical personnel confirmed her death on the scene,” she said.

Preliminary investigations suggest the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Dispute over suspected infidelity

“It is alleged that the suspect assaulted the victim with a knobkerrie and stabbed her with a knife during an argument over suspected infidelity,” Thabana explained.

Police have confiscated the knife and knobkerrie believed to have been used in the attack. They will form part of the ongoing investigation.

“The suspected weapons were seized at the scene for further investigation,” Thabana added.

The 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder.

He is expected to make his first appearance in the Bultfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Three suspects nabbed for separate murder

In a separate incident, three men aged 29, 30 and 34 have been arrested on suspicion of murder. This after a 34-year-old male was fatally stabbed at his home in Phomolong, Hennenman.

This after police responded to a stabbing scene. On arrival, they found a man lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on his body.

The 34-year-old victim was declared dead on the scene.

It is alleged that one of the suspects allegedly accused the victim of stealing his wallet. A fight broke between the two friends, with the victim overpowering the suspect.

Thereafter, the suspect went to fetch the two other friends.

It is further alleged that the three men then stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The three suspects were traced and subsequently arrested for murder. They are expected to appear before the Hennenman Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

