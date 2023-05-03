Man arrested for illegal possession of precious stones

A 43-year-old man is due in the Klawer magistrate’s court in the Western Cape this week after he was nabbed for being in possession of diamonds and other precious gems.

According to police, the suspect was arrested on the N7 highway near the small rural community of Klawer by officers attached to the Operation Restore unit.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Police members attached to the SAPS Operation Restore were conducting a stop-and-search roadblock on the N7 in Klawer on Tuesday morning.”

Twigg said a Toyota Quantum transporting several passengers was stopped and searched, and the police found precious stones in the luggage of one of the passengers.

“The luggage belonging to one of the passengers of the Quantum was searched and the members found 344 unpolished diamonds and 1 030 unpolished rubies. A 43-year-old man was arrested for the illegal possession of precious stones,” Twigg said.

He added that the value of the diamonds is yet to be determined, noting that the suspect will appear in court after he has been charged.

