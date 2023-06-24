Man carrying lion bones arrested at OR Tambo International

A 43-year-old man, found with lion bones in his luggage at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday, will appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo said the suspect was arrested when Bidvest security guards at the airport discovered the suspicious items in his luggage.

“The Germiston based Hawks’ Economic Protected Resources members were alerted. The luggage was opened and lion bones were recovered. The suspect was about to board a flight to Vietnam via Qatar. Police further seized foreign currency, a cellphone and two passports.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that it is the carcasses of five lions. The suspect will be charged for illegal dealing in wildlife, possession of lion bones and contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (NEMBA).

Nxumalo said more arrests were imminent.

