Man confesses to killing sex worker, burying body in shallow grave

A chilling confession has sent shockwaves through the quiet community of Belfast in Mpumalanga.

The confession came from a 33-year-old man, whose name has not been released, who walked into the Belfast police station on Wednesday to admit to the brutal murder of the unidentified commercial sex worker.

He told officers that he had strangled and stabbed the woman during a heated argument on the night of October 18.

After committing the heinous act, he attempted to hide her body by burying it in a shallow grave on a nearby farm.

Shallow grave

“The suspect allegedly required the services of the female victim and went to collect her from the street in Belfast to a farm house in Belfast,” said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“It was further elaborated that the two were relaxed together, but later a quarrel started between them.

“The situation became tense and turned physical, and it was during this time that the suspect allegedly strangled her as well as stabbing her.

“After realising that the victim had died, it is alleged that he tried to conceal the woman’s body, which was then reportedly buried in a shallow grave and covered with stones.”

Mdhluli said authorities are working tirelessly to identify the victim and locate her family. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

Mpumalanga acting police commissioner, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, expressed horror at the crime.

Precarious environment

“This is a truly horrific crime,” said Mkhwanazi.

“We are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice and addressing the ongoing issue of gender-based violence in our province.”

This tragic incident highlights the dangerous realities faced by sex workers in South Africa.

Despite the supply and high demand they bring to the market, sex workers frequently work in a precarious environment that is characterised by stigma, discrimination, and violence.

The decriminalisation of sex work has been a hotly debated topic in South Africa.

Those who support them argue that it would help to protect the rights of sex workers and reduce their vulnerability to exploitation and abuse.

Opponents contend that it could increase the prevalence of sex work and normalise harmful practices.

