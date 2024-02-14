Man gets 20 years for street murder of mother of three

Thendo Brian Mukwevho will never forget Valentine’s Day for the rest of his life. On Wednesday, Mukhwevho, 37, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Sarinah Makhura.

The murder took place on February 4, 2017 at Mangondi village, outside Thohoyandou. The previous day, Makhura, feeling unsafe about spending another evening with Mukhwevho, resolved to shelter at her sister’s home at Mangondi. She left her home at Tshwinga village with her three children, who testified about how the accused used to abuse their mother.

During the night, the witnesses overheard a cellphone conversation between the accused and Makhura. The conversation led to a quarrel, according to the witnesses. She was heard remarking that “you are not going to kill me”.

The following day, Makhura met the accused while walking on the street. The accused then attacked and stabbed her to death. Her daughter found her with stab wounds on the chest.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge put against him during the trial held in the Sibasa Regional Court. Prosecutor Ndiitwani Mutangwa led the testimony of the elder sister and the Makhura’s children, who told the court about how Mukwevho used to abuse their mother.

Headman asks for heavy sentence

In aggravation of the sentence, the prosecution called the Tshwinga village headman, Mmbangiseni Tshishonga, who told the court that his community is against gender-based violence.

Tshishonga further told the court that he is assisting the deceased’s three children by referring them to the relevant institution for assistance. He concluded by asking the court to impose a lengthy period of imprisonment for the senseless murder.

The prosecution further argued for the court to exercise its powers by imposing five more years above the minimum sentence of 15 years.

Mutangwa submitted that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances justifying a lesser sentence because the accused did not even display signs of remorse. The court concurred with the state and sentenced the accused to 20 years of direct imprisonment.