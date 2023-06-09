Man gets double life sentence for rape of 82-year-old woman

The North West division of the High Court of South Africa, sitting at the Mogwase regional court, has sentenced Thapelo Abram Nkgweng to two life terms.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the court handed Nkgweng two life sentences for the rape and murder of an 82-year-old woman at Tweelagte village near Mogwase in the North West.

Mamothame said: “The conviction emanates from an incident that took place on the evening of February 24 2020, wherein the accused entered the home of the elderly woman who lived alone. The suspect gained entrance through a window and raped her.

“He subsequently strangled her to death before fleeing the scene.”

He furthermore detailed where the elderly woman’s lifeless body was found.

“Her lifeless body was discovered by her gardener and her daughter. Investigations by the police linked the accused through fingerprints, and he was arrested on April 13 2020.

“He was charged with murder and rape, and he pleaded not guilty to both counts. The matter was subsequently provisionally struck off the roll in October 2021, pending the outcome of the DNA results.

“It was, however, reinstated later in the year and the DNA results pointed to Nkgweng as the perpetrator.”

State prosecutor advocate Nangomso Goloda argued that Nkgweng’s actions against an elderly, whom he knew stayed by herself, were inhumane and savage, and urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

Judge Andre Peterson agreed with the state and described Nkgweng’s action as a violation of the elderly woman’s privacy.

Peterson further remarked on the prevalence of femicide and gender-based violence (GBV), calling for a united front to fight this heinous crime.

He imposed two life terms on each count and further declared Nkgweng unfit to possess a firearm.

Director of public prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, and provincial commissioner Lieutenant Sello Kwena lauded Goloda, Sergeant Dirang Mogorosi and other roleplayers for ensuring that the perpetrator was brought to book.

They lauded the judge’s sentiment of fighting the scourge of GBF and femicide.

