Man gets life for beating wife to death over infidelity claim

A North West man accused of killing his wife with a stick and booted feet has been slapped with a life sentence.

Sithandile Ndlobothi, 36, had attacked his wife on allegations of infidelity. He pleaded guilty to the murder when appeared in the Tlhabane magistrate’s court on Thursday.

On the night of January 14, 2023, Ndlobothi unleashed a brutal attack on his wife at their Phase 1 Freedom Park home in Rustenburg.

The evidence presented in court revealed that Ndlobothi suspected his wife, Subenathi Nqalekane, of infidelity, said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

On the night of the incident, Ndlobothi woke up to the cries of their baby. He then realised his wife was not home and decided to go out to look for her. When he was out, people in the neighbourhood alerted him to the fact that Nqalekani had returned home, Mamothame explained.

“On his return, an argument ensued, and he started assaulting her with his hands, and a stick. He also kicked her with booted feet while she remained helpless. He stopped momentarily while she confessed that she had gone to visit a man she was having an affair with.

Brother-in-law pleaded for mercy

“The beating continued thereafter, with onlookers and his brother-in-law pleading with him to stop. She was later transported to a nearby medical facility where she succumbed to her injuries upon arrival. The accused was arrested on 16 January 2023, and during trial, he pleaded guilty to the offence.”

Prosecutor Sangweni Zimema said the courts need to act vigorously against the domestic violence pandemic.

He further alluded to the trauma their 6-year-old son will experience as he grows up without a mother.

Magistrate Segakweng Moeng agreed with the state and remarked on the magnitude of cases before the courts relating to serious and violent crimes against women and children.

He further highlighted the need for a clear message to be sent by the courts on such criminal offences.

